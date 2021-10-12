Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,650,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 334,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 77.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 437,567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

