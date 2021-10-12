Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

