Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,495 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

