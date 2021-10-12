Legal & General Group Plc Sells 62,114 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,114 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.