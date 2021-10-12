Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,615 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

