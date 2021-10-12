Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,279 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KW. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

