Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,134 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 22,520.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

VXF stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $192.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

