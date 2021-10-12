Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,457 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3,202.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

