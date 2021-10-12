Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,498 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 27,828.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after buying an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,490,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

