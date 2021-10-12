Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6,911.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

