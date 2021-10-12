Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37,256.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,868 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average of $366.49. The company has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 857,580 shares of company stock valued at $323,022,412. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

