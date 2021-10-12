Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 13,820.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,113,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.