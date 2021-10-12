Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2,938.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.