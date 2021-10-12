Liberum Capital Raises PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 720

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.54) on Friday. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 685.50 ($8.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 625.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 592.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

