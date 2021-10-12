Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.