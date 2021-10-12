Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $266.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.93 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

