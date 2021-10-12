Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,461,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,361,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,128,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $126,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.26.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

