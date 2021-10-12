Lincoln National Corp Invests $41.73 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,546,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,730,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,051,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,564,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29.

