Lincoln National Corp Sells 49 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.49 and its 200 day moving average is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.