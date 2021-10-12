Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.81. 1,063,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.23. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,775,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

