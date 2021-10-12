LINK (LN) Price Hits $109.57

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, LINK has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.57 or 0.00196429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $654.79 million and $1.17 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

