Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $2,473.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,042.95 or 0.99759127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,176,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.