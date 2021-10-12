Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Loews by 475.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 100.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Loews by 632.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

