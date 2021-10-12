LPL Financial LLC Acquires 41,449 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $81,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

