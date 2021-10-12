LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.81% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $87,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $54.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

