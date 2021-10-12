LPL Financial LLC Has $75.71 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $237.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

