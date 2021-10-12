LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $72,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

