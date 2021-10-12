Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $68.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

