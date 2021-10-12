Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

