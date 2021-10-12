Majedie Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

