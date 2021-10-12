Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on November 9th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 548.80 ($7.17) on Tuesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 571.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.73.

In related news, insider David Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,763.52). Also, insider Daniel Wright purchased 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,704.44 ($27,050.48).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

