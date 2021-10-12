Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $262.26 million and $1.39 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00124880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.65 or 0.99834876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.06222738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.