MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0225 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $639,523.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

