Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Up 3,132.2% in September

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,521,800 shares, a growth of 3,132.2% from the September 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.