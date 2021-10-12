Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,506,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,469 shares during the quarter. Marathon Digital makes up approximately 1.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $47,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. 307,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,643. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.