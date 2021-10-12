MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

