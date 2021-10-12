MarketAxess Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,490 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,654% compared to the typical volume of 142 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,825. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $402.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.