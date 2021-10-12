MarketPeak Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

