Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 157,907 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Manchester United worth $41,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $695.19 million, a PE ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.95. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

