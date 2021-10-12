Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $45.79 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.96% of TriNet Group worth $45,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

