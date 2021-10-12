Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $49.65 Million Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of WisdomTree Investments worth $49,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WETF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

