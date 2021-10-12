Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $42,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 157.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4,134.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 172,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 168,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 254.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

