Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.14% of Methode Electronics worth $59,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,872,957 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEI stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

