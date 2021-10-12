Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Matson has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.