Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.39-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.40. Matson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $6.390-$6.580 EPS.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.67. 130,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,909. Matson has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

