Mchain (MAR) Price Down 52.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $50,267.07 and approximately $48.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mchain has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,586,700 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

