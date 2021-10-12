Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 11,000.0% in September

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

