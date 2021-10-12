Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMIZF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$7.18 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

