Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

MEIYF remained flat at $$11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Mercialys has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

