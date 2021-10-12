Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,411 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $211,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 188.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 341,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

